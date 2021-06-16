INDW vs ENGW, one-off Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England?

Indian captain Mithali Raj will lead her team in the one-off Test match against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. The Women in Blue will play their first Test match after 2014. The last time they clashed with the English side in the red-ball cricket they ended up winning. Both sides have clashed 13 times in Test cricket with the Indian team having an upper hand after winning two of them, whereas, England have won just one, remaining 10 matches have been a draw.

When will the England women vs India women one-off Test match start?

The one-off Test match between England women and India women will start at 3.30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 16.

Where will the England women vs India women one-off Test match be played?

The England women vs India women match will take place at the County Ground, Bristol.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England women vs India women one-off Test match?

The England women vs India women Test match will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England women vs India women one-off Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the Test match on the Sony Liv app.