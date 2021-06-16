INDW vs ENGW, one-off Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England?

INDW vs ENGW, one-off Test, Live Streaming Photograph:( Others )
The one-off Test match between England women and India women will start at 3.30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 16.
Indian captain Mithali Raj will lead her team in the one-off Test match against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. The Women in Blue will play their first Test match after 2014. The last time they clashed with the English side in the red-ball cricket they ended up winning. Both sides have clashed 13 times in Test cricket with the Indian team having an upper hand after winning two of them, whereas, England have won just one, remaining 10 matches have been a draw.
The England women vs India women match will take place at the County Ground, Bristol.
The England women vs India women Test match will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 in India.
Fans can catch the live streaming of the Test match on the Sony Liv app.