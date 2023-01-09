Indian legend slams mandatory Yo-Yo test as criteria for selection, says cricket fitness should be considered

Following a review meeting in Mumbai last week that was attended by some big names in the Indian cricket, it was decided that the infamous Yo-Yo and Dexa test will used as the main criteria for selection in the team. Upset over this decision by the BCCI, the ex-World Cup winner and legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed the idea saying cricket fitness should be the prime consideration for selection and not any of these fitness tests. On Monday, in a column written by him in the Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote it’s a team’s loss if a player who is scoring tons of runs or picking wickets couldn’t clear the above-mentioned tests as he won’t be selected then.

"The BCCI announced recently that they are bringing back the 'yo-yo' test and some other tests for the fitness levels mainly for the emerging players. A player could be reeling off centuries and double centuries or picking five and ten wicket hauls while bowling heaps of overs, but if he can't pass these tests, then he won't be eligible for selection."

"Cricket fitness should be the prime consideration. And yes, it would be revealing if these fitness tests are done in the public domain with the media present for then we would know if a player is 'yo-yo' or no-no," wrote Gavaskar.

Gavaskar opener further questioned the selection of the new men’s selection committee that was formed recently after the CAC interviewed several candidates for the vacant posts. While all five posts are held by the former cricketers, Gavaskar asked why there aren’t any bio-mechanists or body since experts as selectors given the criteria for selection is now based on fitness levels and not current form.

He added as it will eventually fall down to making a choice between two players for a spot in the team, these experts will be in a better position to pick considering their fitness levels.

"The CAC has just interviewed candidates for the selection committee panel, but not one was a bio-mechanics expert or a body science person. Since eligibility is going to be based on the fitness of a player, it might be better to have these experts in the selection panel than former cricketers."

"After all if it comes to a choice between two players for a spot in the team these experts would be in a better position to tell which among the two is fitter than the other and never mind the runs scored or wickets taken by the two players," the former legend wrote in his column for the Mid-Day.