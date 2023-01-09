Who was rising MMA star Victoria Lee? What was the cause of her death at 18 years of age?

In a shocking turn of events the rising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Victoria Lee passed away at the age of 18, her sister Angela Lee informed everyone through her Instagram post on January 7th. She said her younger sister Victoria, who was also known by the name of ‘The Prodigy’, died on December 26th last year. While the reason of her death is not mentioned there, Angela asked everyone for respect and understanding for her family during this dark hour.

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away," ONE champion Angela Lee wrote in her Instagram post.

"Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia," she added.

ONE championship also tweeted about the same, sharing condolences.

The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EUIp8jplxN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Victoria was a celebrated junior-level athlete in different combat sports and was tipped to be a MMA star in future. Much like her siblings - Angela Lee and Christian Lee, who are ONE lightweight and welterweight world champions, respectively, ‘the prodigy’ was thought to be following their footsteps in this world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Lee was undefeated in ONE championship in her three impressive fights. On her debut at ONE: Fists of Fury, on February 26th, 2021, Lee defeated Sunisa Srisen by submission in the second round. A few months later in July that year, she was victorious over Wang Luping in the first round via another submission move – triangle arm bar. While in her last fight against Victoria Souza on September 24th, 2021, she won the fight by technical knockout (punches).