Modeste M'Bami, former Cameroon international and PSG midfielder, passes away at 40

Former Cameroon international and Olympic gold medallist Modeste M'Bami has died at the age of 40, his agent said on Saturday. "I was talking to his girlfriend who confirmed the news to me," Franck Belhassen told AFP, adding that M'Bami died in Le Havre. According to sports daily L'Equipe, M'Bami died of a heart attack. M'Bami was an Olympic gold medallist with Cameroon in Sydney in 2000 and played 38 times for the Indomitable Lions including the final of the 2003 Confederations Cup and final of the Africa Cup of Nations five years later.