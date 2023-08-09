India vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma break long-standing records during win in third T20I

India finally managed to win a T20I against West Indies in the ongoing five-match series as they chased down the score of 160 with seven wickets left in the third T20I. Suryakumar Yadav and youngster Tilak Varma were the architect of India's win which helped them keep the series alive. While Surya scored a blistering 83 off 44 with 10 fours and four sixes, Tilak played yet another important innings of 49 not out to see the side home.

Tilak, who made his debut during the first T20I of the series itself, broke Gautam Gambhir's record of most runs after three T20I innings for India. With the score of 39, 51 and 49 not out, Tilak has 139 runs to his name, second most after three T20I innings with Deepak Hooda at the top.

Tilak surpassed Gambhir who had scored a total of 109 runs, 0 against Pakistan, 51 vs New Zealand and 58 against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Hooda remains on top with a total score of 172 runs - 21 against Sri Lanka, and unbeaten 47 and 104 against Ireland last year.

Surya hits ton of sixes

Surya, ranked as number one T20I player in the ICC rankings, played another one of his masterful innings where he hit bowlers at will. With his four sixes, Surya joined Gayle at number two on the list of fastest batsmen to reach 100 sixes in T20Is. Both Gayle and Surya reached the milestone in 49 innings.

Surya also became the fastest Indian to reach milestone surpassing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Overall, Surya is second behind West Indies' Evin Lewis who reached the feat in 42 innings.

Chasing 160 in the third T20I, India lost two quick wickets before Surya and Tilak joined forces for 86-run partnership. By the time Surya departed, India needed just 39 runs in about seven overs. Pandya (20 off 15 not out) and Varma then took India home without further damage.

