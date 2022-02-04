India vs WI, ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on cusp of joining Sourav Ganguly-Tendulkar in elite list

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the biggest two names in Indian cricket at present. While the captaincy baton has been passed from Kohli to Rohit in the white-ball formats, Indian cricket is set to enter a new era under Hitman in the forthcoming three-match ODI series versus West Indies at home.

Prior to the start of the India-WI series, in Ahmedabad, Rohit-Kohli are on the verge of joining former batting stars Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in an elite list.

ALSO READ | I've played 424 internationals: Sourav Ganguly slams accusations of him interfering in selections

Kohli and Rohit are just 94 away from completing 5,000 runs in the ODI format, where both the superstars have excelled over the years. Currently, the duo have accumulated 4,906 runs, from 81 innings at 64.55 comprising 18-century stands. Thus, they can become only the third Indian batting pair to complete the milestone and join the two stalwarts -- Ganguly and Tendulkar -- who compiled a total of 8,227 runs in 176 innings. Rohit features in the list along with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. The two have amassed 5,023 runs in 112 innings after becoming a daunting opening pair since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Overall, the Rohit-Kohli will become the eighth batting pair to enter the 5,000-run milestone. In addition, the two have had a staggering run versus the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies. They have piled up 982 runs versus the Caribbean team and, thus, are 78 away from becoming the first-ever Indian pair to reach the 1,000-run club versus the Men in Maroon.

By virtue of this, they will once again join Tendulkar-Ganguly in becoming the second batting pair from Team India to have two or more partnership tallies of 1,000 runs, or, more, against a more than one opponent. Kohli-Rohit have over 1,000 runs as a pair versus Australia.

ALSO READ | India vs WI, ODIs: Everything to know about squads, schedule, telecast, streaming details

The India-WI ODIs get underway on February 6, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. It will be followed by the three T20Is in Kolkata. Given India were whitewashed in the South Africa ODIs, in January, they will be eager to return to winning ways.