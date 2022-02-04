I've played 424 internationals: Sourav Ganguly slams accusations of him interfering in selections

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the BCCI President in late 2019, after India's ODI World Cup campaign. In September 2022, he will complete three years as the BCCI chief. Under his tenure, BCCI have had a lot to deal with.

With the Covid-19 pandemic leading to various obstacles for hosting the last two IPL seasons, the Virat Kohli captaincy saga, pressure building up to start Women's IPL, etc., the Ganguly-led board has had a lot on their plate. In recent times, the image of the board officials and selectors have also taken a toll following the Kohli captaincy saga. Moreover, many have accused the BCCI chief Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah of interfering in selection meetings.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Ganguly opened up on all such claims and said, "I don't think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing."

"Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (of social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting. I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn't from a selection committee meeting. Jayesh George isn't a part of selection committee meetings. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn't it? (laughs)," added Ganguly.

In addition, Ganguly dwelled on the fantastic relationship with Secretary Jay Shah as well as the other office bearers of the BCCI. "I share a fantastic relationship with Jay. He is a very dear friend and a trusted colleague. Me, Jay, Arun (Dhumal) and Jayesh (George), we have all been working together to get the board going in these difficult times especially with COVID-19 in these two years. To make sure that cricket happens. I would say it has been a fantastic two years. We have all done it as a team," further asserted the BCCI chief.