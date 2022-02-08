India vs WI: 'Grip is too wide jam' - Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at head coach Rahul Dravid's bowling

On Sunday (February 6), Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen bowling at the nets to mark the 23rd anniversary of Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul, which he claimed in an India-Pakistan Test match at New Delhi, India in 1999. Back then, the former Indian spinner Kumble became only the second bowler overall, and first Indian, to achieve ten wickets in an innings in the purest format.

Courtesy Kumble's 10 for 74, India dismissed Wasim Akram-led Pakistan for 207, in pursuit of 420, to win by 212 runs at the then known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. Thus, Dravid also rolled his arms at the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team's net session ahead of their three-match ODI series opener versus West Indies, on February 6 in Ahmedabad.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has now poked fun at Dravid's bowling. Bhajji hilariously advised Dravid to widen his grip as otherwise the ball won't spin much. Here's what he wrote:

Grip is too wide jam .. won’t be able to spin as much you like 😋 https://t.co/sgjojRXWbK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2022 ×

Talking about the first ODI, Rohit-led India thrashed Kieron Pollard's West Indies by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Bowling first, India dismissed the Windies for 176 riding on Yuzvendra Chahal's 4 for 49 and Washington Sundar's 3-fer. In reply, Rohit's 60 and vital unbeaten knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Deepak Hooda led the hosts to an easy win.

The second and penultimate ODI will be held on Wednesday (February 09) at the same venue in Ahmedabad.