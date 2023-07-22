IND vs WI: Virat Kohli speaks about scoring 29th Test century in Trinidad

India legend Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. The right-handed batter scored a 29th Test century in the second Test against the West Indies. This was Kohli’s first ton on foreign soil after 55 months or 1677 days. The last century on foreign soil was scored by Virat in December 2018 at the Perth Stadium. This was Kohli's third Test century against the West Indies. Earlier, he had scored centuries in Northsound (200) and Rajkot Test (139). Kohli spoke about his 100 at Trinidad in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on social media.

“I have always enjoyed the atmosphere here. You can see all those 10-15 years of tough cricket here. Every time we come to the West Indies, Antigua, and Trinidad are my best places to play,” said Kohli. He added that just like Adelaide Oval is one of his favourite grounds to play purely for the atmosphere. “Few stadiums you walk in and you can feel the atmosphere. This venue is the same for me. There is a lot of history attached to this ground.”

Highest score in 500th international match

This century is also special for Virat Kohli because it came in his 500th international match. He is India's fourth cricketer, and the 10th one overall to reach this milestone. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar (664), Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuriya (586), Ricky Ponting (560), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (538), Shahid Afridi (524), Jacques Kallis (519) and Rahul Dravid (509) have achieved this feat. Except for Kohli, none of them scored 50 runs or more in their 500th international match.

Virat Kohli in 2nd Test against WI

Virat Kohli was run out soon after scoring a ton. He played an inning of 121 runs in 206 balls, including 11 boundaries. Virat Kohli called Ravindra Jadeja for a single by playing at square leg on Warrican's ball. Alzarri Joseph made a direct throw at the non-striker's end while the batter was short of the crease. With this century, Virat Kohli holds the record for most hundreds in 500 international matches. Kohli has 76 hundreds to his credit, while Sachin scored 75 centuries in 500 games. Ricky Ponting has 68 centuries to his name and Jacques Kallis scored 60 centuries.

