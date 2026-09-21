/India vs Japan, One-off T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Shreyas Iyer-led India are set to face Japan in a one-off T20I ahead of their Asian Games campaign. The game will give the Indian team an opportunity to get familiar with the conditions in Japan before beginning their campaign at the continental event. The fixture was announced recently and will be played before India’s Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya and it is also part of the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are ranked 41st in the world. On paper, the contest appears heavily tilted in India’s favour.

However, the match holds much greater importance for Japan as it gives their players a rare opportunity to share the field with some of the world’s top cricketers and gain valuable experience.

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A typhoon threat is looming over the match, but even if the game is called off, the fixture has already created attention for cricket in Japan. The sport is trying to grow its presence in the country and become more popular alongside baseball.

“There has been an awful lot going on in the background of Japanese cricket for many, many years and it is great now that we are above sea level, I guess and we are actually visible to a few more people,” Japanese Cricket Association COO Alan Curr said ahead of the match.

Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has also stressed that his team are not in Kanto just to participate. Knowing the importance of the occasion, Japan will look to showcase their talent and compete against India on the global stage.

India vs Japan, One-off T20I: Match Details

When will the India vs Japan, One-off T20I be played?

The one-off T20I between India and Japan will be played on Tuesday (Sept 22). The toss is scheduled for 09:00 am IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the one-off T20I between India and Japan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs Japan, One-off T20I?