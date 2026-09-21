/'India T20I can accelerate Japan’s cricket growth,' says captain Kendel ahead of historic face-off

India and Japan are set for a maiden yet historic face-off in a one-off T20I on Tuesday at the Sano International Stadium, with the Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming calling this a monumental feat for the country’s cricket. The match also fulfils a long-cherished dream for Japan Cricket Association (JCA) CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji, who led the effort to arrange the landmark encounter.

“The CEO has had this dream for a long time,” Japan captain Kendel said on the eve of the match against a full-strength Indian team. “When news first came up that we were hosting the Asian Games, Naoki had been talking about the concept of having India here for a game. So, for it to turn into reality is extremely special for a lot of people involved, and as a men's team, we can't wait.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on the JCA’s efforts to convince the BCCI for a one-off T20I against India ahead of their 2026 Asian Games campaign took some doing, on which Kendel said, “It's taken a massive effort from a lot of people involved to make it happen. Credit, of course, goes to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting Japan’s proposal. Also, to our leadership team here at the Japan Cricket Association (JCA), and in particular, the CEO.”

Since India usually plays only against top Test-nation teams, Japan knows just how big this opportunity is for their players. Facing the three-time T20 World Cup champions will not only ignite excitement among local fans in Japan, but also inspire the country's next generation of young cricketers.

“It's got the potential to accelerate the growth of cricket across the country,” remarks Kendel. “There's going to be more people here than ever before for a cricket match. And clearly the best quality players that we've ever had here as well.”

On Facing Bumrah, Abhishek

India is coming off a 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan, where opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a fifty and a hundred (108) — he scored off just 30 balls in the final match. Bumrah, who also returned to action, would have all eyes on him, with Japan’s men’s cricket team all but keen on rubbing shoulders with T20I greats.