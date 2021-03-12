India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and TV?

India and England are set to start the five-match T20I series with the opener to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India, after winning the Test series, would be shifting their focus to the shortest format of the game against the winner of ICC World Cup 2019 – England. The hosts would be looking to test some new faces and combinations in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.

The opening T20I between India and England promises to be a run-feast given it will be played on a fresh track in Ahmedabad.

Talking about the team combinations, England have a fully-fit squad to pick from. India, on the other hand, might chop and change a bit to test new players in the series. However, Kohli, ahead of the match, confirmed that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open for India with Shikhar Dhawan.

All you need to know about India vs England 1st T20I match in Ahmedabad:

When and where will India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played on March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What time will the first T20I match between India and England begin?

The first T20I between India and England will start at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the first T20I match between India and England live?

The first T20I match between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between India and England?

The first T20I match between India and England will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar app.

India vs England, T20I series - Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood