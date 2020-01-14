India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Starc knocks out Team India; Kohli misses chance to break record

After losing the toss in Wankhede, India came down to bat. Amidst speculations, India chose to go out with all three openers (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan). Rohit Sharma was back in the team after being rested for series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma failed to show his magic with the bat against the Aussies. He got out early after he fell for Starc's trick-ball and ended up giving David Warner an easy catch.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul continued their fine form and had 121 runs partnership. This partnership has been the backbone of the scoreline.

Rahul missed his chance to make half-century by a whisker after he was caught out by Smith, he scored 47 runs.

Dhawan got out after scoring 74 runs, he was caught out by Ashton Agar.

People hoped Virat Kohli to make his record-breaking century, but he fell victim to Adam Zampa after he got out after being caught by the spinner for just 16 runs. Virat now has just two innings to break the records in this series.

Shreyas Iyer just scored 4 runs and was caught behind by Alex Carey.

After losing 4 wickets in just 6 overs and the score of 164/5, Indian innings hit a massive speed-breaker. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja tried stabilizing the innings.

Their 49 runs partnership was the last stabilizing element for the Indian innings. Ravindra Jadeja got out for 25 and Rishab Pant got out 28 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shami's scores gave India a final push and helped India pose 255.

Australian Bowlers did a wonderful job by restricting India to a modest total. Each bowler had a wicket to his name.

Mitchell Starc impressed with the ball, he took 3 wickets. Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur fell victim to him.

Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson scalped two wickets each. Adam

Zampa and Ashton Agar took one wicket apiece.

Australia is yet to bat, Indian bowlers have to perform well to defend the average total.

