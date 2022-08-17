India tour of Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to being replaced by KL Rahul as captain

BCCI surprised one and all by naming KL Rahul as India's captain for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, which comprises three ODIs. Interestingly, Shikhar Dhawan was assigned the captain's role but Rahul was given the role after he was declared fit and became a part of the squad.

It is to be noted that the BCCI selection committee didn't mention the possibility of Rahul's inclusion -- who is India's regular vice-captain -- being subject to fitness test when they had initially annouced the squad. Thus, many former cricketers criticised BCCI's move of demoting Dhawan as the vice-captain and making Rahul in-charge after the initial announcement.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dhawan said in the pre-match post conference: "It is a very good news that KL is back and will be leading the side as well. He is one of the main players of this Indian team. It will be a good outing for him before the Asia Cup gets underway. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour."

The vice-captain further added, "I quite enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters in the team. I first came here in 2014 (actually 2013), when Duncan Fletcher was the Indian coach. If they (youngsters) reach out to me for any suggestions, I am (always) there to answer them."

Dhawan, who only plays ODIs for Team India, will be eager to make the most of his opportunities in the three ODIs versus the African nation, which gets underway on August 18.