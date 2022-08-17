'If someone has been...' - Md Kaif reacts to Rahul replacing Dhawan as India captain for Zimbabwe ODIs

BCCI announced a change in captaincy for Team India ahead of their departure for the tour of Zimbabwe when they added KL Rahul in the squad. With the return of the regular vice-captain, Rahul was named the Indian captain, replacing Shikhar Dhawan who was already announced as the leader-in-charge for the short tour of the African nation.

This change in captaincy hasn't been received well by many former Indian cricketers, such as Saba Karim, Aakash Chopra, etc. Now, former middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif also reacted to the change in captaincy and remains unimpressed.

Speaking in a media interaction with Sony Sports, Kaif pointed out, "The captaincy episode could have been avoided. Maybe KL Rahul's medical report came in late, and it could be a case of miscommunication as well. If India would have played this series under Dhawan, as initially announced, I don't think it would have bothered KL Rahul.

"But I totally agree, if someone has been announced as captain, he should remain as captain. Dhawan is an easy-going personality, but it isn't right on a player," he added.

Further, Kaif opined on Dhawan and believes he is still good enough to be an all-format cricketer for India. "There is a lot of cricket left in Shikhar Dhawan as he plays just one format for India. He scores heaps of runs in IPL as well and his call-up in just ODIs sometimes surprises me a bit.

"He is a better player and can play both T20Is and Tests as well. Whenever Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played well together, India have been successful," he further said.

Dhawan led India in the West Indies ODIs, in the Caribbean island, and will gear up for the Zimbabwe ODI series opener, which will be held on August 18. He only plays ODI format for the Men in Blue and, hence, will be desperate to make a mark versus the lowly-ranked hosts.