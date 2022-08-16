Who should succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain? Former Indian opener shares his choice

Team India have seen as many as seven players captain the side across formats in 2022. Ever since Virat Kohli relinquished captaincy altogether, being sacked as an ODI skipper and quitting from the role in the other two formats, Rohit Sharma has done well as India's full-time captain but hasn't led a lot in Tests and ODIs (due to rest, Covid or injury concerns).

KL Rahul led India during the South Africa tour, Rishabh Pant led amid the former's injury during a second-stringed Indian team's home T20Is versus the Proteas, Hardik Pandya joined the leadership group and led during the Ireland T20Is in Dublin (also leading in a T20I during the recent West Indies series). In addition, Jasprit Bumrah led in the one-off Test versus England whereas Shikhar Dhawan was in-charge during the Windies ODIs, in the Caribbean island. In between, Kohli had also led in two Tests in SA before giving up the red-ball captaincy. At 35, Rohit is certainly not going to have a long run as a full-time captain. With so many being auditioned in the leadership role, former cricketers and experts continue to predict who will succeed Rohit as full-time captain or captaining in Tests or limited-overs.

In this regard, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels Rishabh Pant might just pip KL Rahul -- who is touted to be the next all-format captain -- to become the Test skipper post Rohit's tenure. "There are three other captains. I will talk about KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, I can talk about Sanju Samson as well. Rishabh Pant may just actually pip Rahul to the post in Test cricket but don't forget Rahul is a class player across the three formats. But you have not understood the clear DNA of their captaincy," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Team India wasn't aggressive under Kohli, but players attack under Rohit's captaincy, feels Aakash Chopra

While Chopra named Pant as the one to succeed Rohit, he questioned some of his decision-making as India's stand-in captain or while leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He stated, "Rishabh Pant, for example, seems to be an aggressive captain in terms of the way he uses the bowlers. But at times an over is left in the end, like Kuldeep picked up four wickets but didn't bowl his four overs. I mean that also has happened very often, or a spinner is bowling the 20th over. So it is a developing story."