India tour of South Africa: Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan slams exclusion of THIS player

The BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, announced India's squads for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa, which commences on Dec 10. India play three T20Is and ODIs each and will end the tour with the all-important two-match Test series versus Temba Bavuma-led Proteas. Thus, all the three squads were announced on Thursday (Nov 30).

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the two Tests whereas Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul will be the captains in the T20I and ODI series, respectively. While some notable and experienced names missed out from featuring in any of the squads, young pace sensation Umran Malik also missed being part of any the three squads. Thus, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed the selectors for overlooking Umran (Irfan has worked closely with him during his days as Jammu and Kashmir's team mentor).

"I’m pretty sure the guy who was in the Indian team’s playing 11 few months back can surely find a place in India A side. #umranmalik," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Have to be realistic...: Australia's ODI WC star Glenn Maxwell not confident of playing home Tests vs Pakistan I’m pretty sure the guy who was in the Indian team’s playing 11 few months back can surely find a place in India A side. #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 30, 2023 × Umran was part of the India white-ball squads early this year. He was part of the white-ball squads when India toured West Indies in July-August. However, he didn't make a solid mark and has not set the stage on fire in the domestic circuit as well. Often, he has been lauded for his pace but many former cricketers have urged him to control his line and length.

It is to be noted that Umran, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, has an economy of 6.54 in ODIs and 10.48 in the T20I format. He will look to work hard for his game post the recent setback.

India's T20I squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar

India's ODI squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar

India's Test squad: