Have to be realistic...: Australia's ODI WC star Glenn Maxwell not confident of playing home Tests vs Pakistan

Glenn Maxwell returned to Australia after a lengthy tour of India, where he was part of the three ODIs, in late September, followed by the ODI World Cup and also took part in the third T20I, of the ongoing five-match series, before heading home. Maxwell was on a rampage in a memorable India tour, where he hit the fastest century of the ODI WC, only double century while chasing in ODIs (during the WC game versus Afghanistan), and ended by slamming the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia in the Guwahati encounter on Tuesday (Nov 28).

As Australia gear up for a busy summer, where they host Pakistan in three Tests starting on Dec 14, Maxwell spoke at length about his Test career. While the all-rounder reckons that he 'has not given up on Tests', he is unsure of returning to the red-ball setup for the home series versus Pakistan.

"I haven't given up on Tests," Maxwell was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. He further opined, "I think I've just got to be realistic about the timings of the way I've been playing my white-ball cricket."

"You play a World Cup and then you don't play any Shield cricket, you play at the back end of summer in white ball and don't play any Shield cricket, so it's just the way it's gone over the last 10 years of my career really," Maxwell further added.

Maxwell made his Test debut in 2013, during a match against India in Hyderabad. The white-ball specialist has played only seven Tests with his last appearance coming in 2017. The swashbuckling right-hander has 339 runs -- with one hundred -- at an average of 26.07 and has claimed eight wickets at 42.62.