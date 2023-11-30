Glenn Phillips under scanner for breaching ICC rule during day three of 1st Test against Bangladesh

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has found himself in hot waters after breaching an ICC rule during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The right-arm off-spinner came under scanner for using saliva on the ball twice during the 34th over – something that is now banned post-Covid outbreak.

As per the moulded law (Law 41.3 of the game) that came into effect on October 1, 2022, players are not allowed to use saliva on the ball. If a player of a particular team is found guilty of doing so, their team would be penalised five runs.

“When cricket resumed following the onset of Covid-19, playing conditions were written in most forms of the game stating that applying saliva to the ball was no longer permitted. MCC's research found that this had little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting.

Players were using sweat to polish the ball, and this was equally effective. The new Laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball. Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair method of changing the condition of the ball,” the law states.

Meanwhile, Mominul Haque admitted being aware of the same and even informed the authorities.

"We are aware of it (Phillips using saliva), and we have informed (the authorities,” the Bangladesh batter said.

Although the Bangladesh Team manager admitted observing the same during the match, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson said he was informed about it after the third day’s play. Besides, both on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel didn’t take any action then.

“The first I heard of it was about 35 seconds ago. So, yeah, I have no idea what happened, or when it was, or what was seen," Jamieson told reporters after the third day's play. "Yeah, I didn't see it. I'll have to go back and watch the footage. But, yeah, I didn't see it.

Shanto’s hundred keeps Bangladesh alive

After reducing New Zealand to 317 in the first innings, Bangladesh added 212 runs to their second innings tally, thanks to a superb unbeaten hundred by Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.