South Africa vs India: Rohit, Virat to skip white-ball leg, BCCI names new captains for T20Is, ODIs

Several World Cup-bound stars are missing from India’s white-ball squads for the South Africa tour, picked on Thursday (Nov 30) in New Delhi. Ajit Agarkar-led men’s selection committee rested veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside Jasprit Bumrah, while Mohammed Shami’s availability is subject to his fitness. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the new-look T20I side, while KL Rahul will captain the One-Day team.

Here is India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa –

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar

Here is India’s T20I squad for the three-match series against South Africa –

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar

Kohli, Rohit rested for white-ball leg

Due to an ankle injury, all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains out of contention, while keeper-batter Sanju Samson has returned to the ODI team.

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have also made a comeback to the ODI side, with left-handed Sai Sudharsan getting rewarded with a place in the 50-over team for his excellent run in the domestic circuit.

Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have earned ODI call-ups, while Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack. World Cup hero Mohammed Shami is undergoing treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness.

Besides, KL Rahul is the new stand-in captain for the three-match ODIs, while the addition of middle-order batter Rajat Patidar also adds variety to the batting line-up.

SKY to lead in the shortest format

India’s best batter in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav, will continue to lead India in the three-match T20Is.

With Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami returning to the T20I setup, the BCCI indicated signs of things to come, considering next year’s T20 World Cup. With all of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad picked for the T20Is, India will have plenty of options.