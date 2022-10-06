'India played 56-57 players...' - Ex-Pakistan captain takes a dig at Rohit & Co. before T20 World Cup

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:41 PM(IST)

Former Pakistan captain takes a dig at Team India before T20 World Cup Photograph:( Twitter )

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has taken a dig at Rohit Sharma's Team India with a bold statement right before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Here's what he said:

Rohit Sharma-led India recently left for Australia, after their three T20Is versus South Africa at home, for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting on October 16. Rohit & Co. will hope to win the title for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007.

In last year's T20 WC, Virat Kohli-led India bowed out of the mega event in the Super 12 round after defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively. Since then, Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management were committed to strengthen their back-up options.

As a result, India made a plethora of changes throughout the year while playing the shortest format, especially in the bowling attack. It was done to provide the national selectors with a large pool of players to choose from.

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took a dig at Team India's constant rotation of players. While speaking on a TV show, Latif was asked if Deepak Hooda's should have been given more chances during India's experimental phase (the all-rounder is part of the T20 WC squad but wasn't preferred on several occasions before missing the last two T20I series due to injury). This, the former keeper-batter made a bold claim.

Latif said, “They keep their main players everywhere and they keep changing their players frequently. 56-57 players khila diye unhone poore saal me, event koi bhi nahi bada jeeta. Ye ek issue hai.”

“Australia and England plan a lot better. Then comes Pakistan,” Latif further asserted.

India, under Rohit, will be desperate to end thier ICC-title drought in the forthcoming mega event in Australia. Their last ICC title win came under MS Dhoni during the 2013 Champions Trophy. 

