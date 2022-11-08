India or Pakistan? AB de Villiers names his favourites to win T20 World Cup 2022 title

Cricket fans around the world are hoping for India and Pakistan to set up a mouth-watering final in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after the arch-rivals made it to the semi-finals from Group 2. While India finished as the table-toppers with eight points, Pakistan miraculously qualified on the final day of the Super 12 stage with six points from five games.

India will take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10) after Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final on (November 09). The Asian giants will be aiming to make it to the summit clash to treat the world with another blockbuster encounter between them.

While a majority of fans around the world are rooting for an India-Pakistan showdown, South Africa legend AB de Villiers has predicted India and New Zealand to make it to the final. De Villiers believes India will manage to beat England, who headed into the tournament as one of the favourites, and believes New Zealand can defeat Pakistan in the other semi-final.

"I think India will play New Zealand in the final and I think India will win. Everyone is playing well, Suryakumar looks in good form, Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best of runs but he will come to the party when it matters most, he is a fantastic player," De Villiers told news agency ANI.

De Villiers feels India will face their biggest test in the tournament so far when they go up against England in the second semi-final and has backed them to lift the trophy if they emerge victorious in Adelaide.

"The whole team of India is very talented. So, I am looking forward for them to have a great game against England, which is the biggest test in my opinion. I believe if they win the semi-finals, they will go onto lift the trophy," he added.