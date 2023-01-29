India clinch six-wicket win over New Zealand to level series

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

