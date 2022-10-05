India, Australia, England or Pakistan? Aussie great picks his favourites for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is just a few days away. The eighth edition of the mega event will be held in Australia and will kick off with the qualifying round. Four teams, from the qualifiers, will then join the top eight sides in the Super 12 round (in two groups of six each).

Before the commencement of the showpiece event, former cricketers and experts of the game are picking their favourites for the coveted title. Rohit Sharma-led India, who are the No. 1 ranked side in the format, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and England are some serious contenders whereas other teams can also not be taken lightly as the margin of error is very small in the shorest format.

Ahead of the T20 WC, Aussie great Michael Bevan picked his favourites. "I reckon I would have to say India, England and Australia. I think that the pick of the teams at the moment are probably India and England. But Australia have some amazing players, some super talented players and, when it clicks for them, it clicks and they are plenty good enough to take off (win) consecutive World Cups," Bevan told SkySports.

"And, given the home ground advantage (for Australia), it should help a little bit as well. I think they would have to be my top three at this stage," the two-time ODI World Cup winner added.

In last year's edition, Aaron Finch-led Australia won the title for the first time after beating New Zealand by eight wickets at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. It will be interesting to see which side walks away with the championship this time around.