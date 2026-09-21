/IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games Final: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday (Sep 22), in a repeat of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. It is also a rematch of the Asian Games 2023 gold-medal clash in Hangzhou, where India won by 19 runs. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Asia Cup final to claim their record-extending eighth title.

They have further continued their strong run at the Asian Games, beating Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semifinal.

India defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs on Sunday, with Shafali Verma scoring a century. Smriti Mandhana also became the highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, surpassing Suzie Bates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets after chasing 178. Chamari Athapaththu scored an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls.

India have won 26 of their 32 T20Is against Sri Lanka, losing five.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games Final: Match Details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games final be played?

The final between India and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Tuesday (Sept 22). The toss is scheduled for 10:00 am IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the final between India and Sri Lanka Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games final?