/Asian Games 2026: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in men’s table tennis team event

India made a strong comeback after their loss to Iran, defeating Pakistan 3-0 in the men’s table tennis team event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday (Sep 21). Harmeet Desai gave India a winning start with a comfortable 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 victory over Khan Muhammad in the opening match.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then doubled India’s advantage by beating Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9 in straight games.

Payas Jain completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. India wrapped up the tie without losing a single game.

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The victory was a welcome response from India after their unexpected defeat against Iran in their previous outing. They had started their campaign with a win over Indonesia.

The result temporarily took India to the top of Group F with five points from three matches, ahead of Iran. However, Iran still have a match against Indonesia left to play.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s table tennis team also secured their place in the quarterfinals after defeating Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.