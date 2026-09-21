/Asian Games 2026: Lakshya, Ayush and Srikanth help India seal 3-0 win over Bangladesh in men’s badminton

India made a strong start to their Asian Games 2026 men’s badminton team campaign, beating Bangladesh 3-0 with wins from Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth.

Lakshya gave India a winning start, comfortably defeating Ayman Ibn Jaman 21-4, 21-12 to put the team 1-0 ahead. Ayush then increased India’s advantage by beating Gourab Singha 21-4, 21-13 in the second singles match. India needed just one more win to seal the tie.

Experienced shuttler Kidambi Srikanth delivered when it mattered, defeating Al Amin Jumar 21-15, 21-9 in straight games. His win completed India’s 3-0 victory over Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With India winning all three singles matches, the doubles games were not needed as the team sealed the tie comfortably.

The victory took India into the quarter-finals of the men’s team event and they are likely to face Japan in the next round.

India are enjoying a strong day at the Asian Games on Monday, with the country picking up medals in shooting and mixed martial arts while also recording wins in hockey, badminton, kabaddi, boxing and table tennis.