IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE Streaming: How to watch India vs West Indies ODI Series Live in India; Check details

IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE: The three-match IND vs WI ODI series will start on July 27 in Barbados. The two cricketing giants, India and West Indies will square off in the ODI series, followed by the five-match T20Is. Rohit Sharma & Co are currently leading the IND vs WI Test series. They have already won one out of the two matches. The second Test is on halt due to rain in Trinidad, and it might end in a draw. While Barbados will host the first and second ODI match between India and West Indies, Trinidad will host the third and final match of the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ODI series between India and West Indies.

IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule

After the Test series between India and West Indies concludes, the two teams will lock horns in the three-match ODI series. Here's the full schedule for the IND vs WI ODI Series.

July 27, India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

August 1, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

IND vs WI ODI Series Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming of the India vs West Indies ODI series.

When will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will commence on July 27 and end on August 1.

What time will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

IND vs WI ODI series will begin on July 27 at 07:00 PM IST. The second and the third ODI match will also start at 07:00 PM IST on July 29 and August 1, respectively.

What is the venue for the IND vs WI ODI series?

Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados, will host the first two matches of the IND vs WI ODI series. Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, will host the third and final match of the IND vs WI ODI series.

How to watch IND vs WI ODI series live in India?

FanCode will broadcast all three matches of the India vs West Indies ODI series on their app and website. Fans can watch the matches live with a subscription.

Where can I watch the IND vs WI ODI series for free?

JioCinema will telecast the India vs West Indies ODI series for free in India.

(With inputs from agencies)