IND vs WI: 'He hasn't got many chances but remains....' - Former Indian stumper lauds Sanju Samson

India thrashed West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI at Trinidad, to win the three-match series 2-1. After the series opener, where India won by five wickets, India rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While the Hardik Pandya-led second-stringed side lost the second and penultimate tie, by six wickets, they were at their dominant best in the series decider, on Tuesday (August 01).

Talking about the final ODI, India opted to bat first and rode on fifties from Shubman Gill (85), Ishan Kishan (77), Sanju Samson (51) and skipper Hardik's 52-ball 70* to post 351/5. In reply, Shai Hope-led Windies were bundled out for 151 in 35.3 overs and lost by 200 runs. While Ishan and Gill made a strong case ahead of the ODI World Cup, Samson also did well with an attacking 51.

Samson has only played 13 ODIs since his international debut in 2015. He has scored 390 runs, with three fifties, at an average of 55.71. In 12 innings, he has surpassed the 30-run mark on seven occasions. However, he has never managed to get a long rope and has only featured in the absence of regulars. After his knock, former Indian stumper Saba Karim lauded Samson and labelled him as a 'perfect team man'.

'Sanju Samson is an enigma'

"Sanju Samson is an enigma for me. He bats so well. He is a gifted player. Today, his innings was like a whiff of fresh air. He said that that his intent was to go out and be aggressive. The way he handled the leg-spinner, who was looking quite good at that point in time, was so refreshing to watch. This is what Sanju Samson is capable of," Saba Karim told JioCinema after India's ODI series triumph over West Indies.

Karim added, "Sanju Samson has not got a series of chances. He has got in only when your regular players have been rested. It's not been an easy journey so far. But the fact remains that Sanju is still raring to go."

"You send him at No.3, he is more than happy. You send him at No.4, he scores a fifty. You send him down the order.. he is always there as a perfect team man. This is a just reward for Samson's persistence to be in the reckoning in the ODI squad."

Samson is part of Hardik-led India's T20I squad for the upcoming five games, which kicks off on August 03. The right-hander will be eager to make some big runs and feature in India's Asia Cup and ODI World Cup campaigns.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE