India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Will rain play a big role in series decider in Florida?

India dominated proceedings in the fourth and penultimate T20I versus Rovman Powell-led West Indies to emerge on top by nine wickets, in chase of 179, on Saturday (August 12) in Florida. Being 0-2 down, Hardik Pandya & Co. have displayed strong temperament to bounce back in style and level the five-match series 2-2 with the decider to be played on Sunday (August 13).

The fifth and final T20I will also be held at the same venue, i.e. at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. So far, the weather has been kind throughout the series despite rain being forecasted during match days. Will the script remain the same on Sunday as well?

WEATHER FORECAST FOR 5th T20I

It is to be noted that the weather forecast for series finale predicts a humid day with periods of clouds and sunshine. Slight chances of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, as per weather.com, which is expected around noon local time. Some interruptions in play can be in store, however, no significant impact is expected. The rest of the day, until 6 PM local time, is expected to be mostly clear with periods of cloud and sun.

The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 34 degrees Celsius whereas the humidity is likely to remain on the higher side, staying in excess of 60 per cent. Despite a potential for a brief thunderstorm, fans and viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy a full game as rain isn't expected to have a major role in the series decider.

West Indies won the first two games, by four runs and two wickets, respectively, before the Men in Blue bounced back with two straight wins -- by seven and nine wickets, respectively -- as the stage is set for a riveting series finale on Sunday evening.

Who will walk away with the series triumph? India or West Indies? Only time will tell...

