Ind vs WI: 'Gill-Jaiswal can become India's next Tendulkar- Ganguly' - Uthappa's BIG claim after 4th T20I

Hardik Pandya-led India thrashed West Indies by nine wickets to win the fourth and penultimate T20I, in Florida, and level the five-match series on Saturday (August 12). Opting to bat first, Rovman Powell-led Windies managed 178 for 8 courtesy of Shai Hope's 45 and Shimron Hetmyer's 61. The total proved to be inadequate as Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 not out) and Shubman Gill (77) stitched a mammoth 165-run first-wicket stand to chase down the score in 17 overs.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh (3 for 38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 26) did the job for India to keep the Windies below the 200-run mark before Jaiswal-Gill stood tall. The opening duo ran hard between wickets and found the boundaries at regular intervals, smarting targetting the bowlers, to take India to a dominating win. After the clash, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa made a big claim.

'They can be something as great as Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly opening the batting'

Uthappa said on Jio Cinema after the match, "Everyone who plays for India are equally capable and have equal ability but the way Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bat in tandem; they can bat for each other as well and they need to find that space. If they do, they are going to be a very dangerous pair for India in years to come. It will be a hot pair and they can be something as great as a Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opening the batting."

He added, "They need to figure a few things out and if they do, they will do great things for India."

At the post-match presentation, Hardik lauded the opening duo and said, "There is no doubt in their (Gill and Jaiswal) skill set. Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant. The way they ran in this heat ... and ... making sure they finished the job, it was very pleasing to see."

Jaiswal has been in superb form in the West Indies tour whereas Gill shrugged past his poor run of form, of late, and smacked an impressive 47-ball 77 (laced with 3 fours and 5 sixes).

The fifth and final T20I will be held at the same venue, i.e. at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, with the series up for grabs for both sides.

