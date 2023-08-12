IND vs WI 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal fire India level after dominating win

A record opening stand between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal fired India level in the five-match T20I series on Saturday, August 12 in Florida. A whopping nine-wicket win for India will now see the series head towards a decider as the two prepare to meet in the final T20I on Sunday. The 165-run stand for the first wicket between the pair of Jaiswal and Gill is the joint second-best for the nation, equalling Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s record from December 2017.

India win one-sided contest

Asked to chase 179, the Indian team started on the front foot as out-of-form Gill found his touch in the US. Both took attack on the opposition bowlers and scored 66 runs in the powerplay to assert their dominance. Both Gill and Jaiswal picked their spots to help India to a good start in the must-win contest. After 10 overs India were 100 and on course for a superb win.

India would lose Gill in the dying stage of the contest as he departed for 77 off 47. His innings contested of 3 fours and 5 sixes and scored his second fifty of the West Indies series. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 off 51 with 11 fours and 3 sixes while he played in his second T20I match. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on seven runs as India eased off to the win.

West Indies innings

Earlier, West Indies justified their decision of batting first as they put on 178/8 in their 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer top scored with 61 runs off 39 deliveries. He was well supported by Shai Hope as he scored 45 but missed out on a fifty. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King scored 17 and 18 respectively before the host lost way temporarily with the bat. Both Hetmyer and Hope put in 49 runs for the fifth wicket.

For India Arshdeep Singh was the most successful with three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets. There were wickets a piece for Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The two teams will now meet on Sunday in the decider before a few players return home while a few travel to Ireland for the three-match series. The winner of Sunday’s contest will win the series as India went level at 2-2 after today’s win.

