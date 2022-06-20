Ind vs SA, T20Is: Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates new record for Team India after memorable series vs Proteas

India and South Africa were involved in a closely-fought five-match T20I series, which came to a disappointing end on Sunday evening (June 19). After the hosts Rishabh Pant-led Indian team had levelled the series, 2-2, by winning the fourth and penultimate T20I, there was all to play for both teams in the series decider before persistent rain in Bengaluru saw only 3.3 overs possible as it led to a no-result and the series being shared.

For India, they still had a lot of positives as they came back from being 0-2 down. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well. Bhuvi returned with the Player-of-the-Series award, claiming six wickets in four innings.

Thus, the 32-year-old Bhuvi claimed a new record, by winning the most Player-of-the-Series awards by an Indian fast-bowler. He, thus, surpassed Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma. The two have won it thrice when compared to Bhuvi (4). Earlier, the swing bowler had picked up the player of the series awards during the 2013 Celkon Cup tri-series in West Indies, 2014 tour of England and 2018 tour of South Africa (both in Tests).

At the post-match presentation, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bhuvi told, "Really proud. Body feels good, but I don't want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting back stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the times I bowl two at the top and two at the end. Being a senior, I also think about how to help the youngsters. I have been lucky that the captain gave me the free hand to do whatever I wanted. Pretty blessed in that way."

Bhuvi will next be seen in action in India's two-match T20I series versus Ireland, in Dublin, on June 26 and 28. He will be the vice-captain with Hardik Pandya set to lead the Men in Blue.