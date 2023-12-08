IND vs SA: Paras Mhambrey in awe of Mohammed Shami after dazzling ODI World Cup display

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is in awe of Indian speedster Mohammed Shami after a dazzling ODI World Cup campaign. With the Indian team now set to play South Africa, the bowling coach was full of praise for the Indian pacer who was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 despite sitting out on the bench for the opening four matches of India’s campaign. According to Mhambrey, Shami is a special talent and showed his class during the tournament.

Mhambrey in awe of Shami

"Well, if I tell you that coaches could create a bowler like Shami, then I would be lying. If a bowler can land it on an upright seam every time, then every other bowler in the world will be Shami," Mhambrey told PTI in an interview.

"It is a skill that Shami has acquired with tremendous hard work and developed himself into the bowler that he is. Bowling ball after ball on the seam and with that perfect wrist position and getting it to move either way is a rare skill set. A lot of bowlers, even if they land deliveries on the seam, will see the ball straightening up after pitching," Mhambrey added.

Shami doubt for Test series

Shami’s participation in the Test series against Proteas remains under a dark cloud as he continues to recover from the troubling ankle injury. With India scheduled to play two Tests against South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the selectors named Shami in the squad, with his availability remaining subject to fitness. Shami is also listed to play in the three-day warm-up game before the first Test in Pretoria.

Even during the squad announcement on November 30, the board, in a statement related to Shami, said, "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness.”

As per the latest reports, Shami is suffering from a niggle in his ankle that kept persisting throughout the marquee event despite him finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.