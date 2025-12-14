/IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: India hammer South Africa by 7 wickets, lead series 2-1

India secured a dominating seven-wicket win against South Africa in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (Dec 14). Chasing a modest total of 118 runs in 20 overs, India got off to a strong start as openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 50 runs together. Abhishek scored 35 before being dismissed by Corbin Bosch. Gill then built another steady partnership with Tilak Varma, adding 32 runs, before Marco Jansen removed Gill for 28.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 25, while Shivam Dube stayed not out on 10 to finish the chase for their team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with 12 runs, hitting two boundaries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi (1/23), Marco Jansen (1/24) and Corbin Bosch (1/18) claimed one wicket each. With this win, India now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first. South Africa’s batting began on a poor note, with openers Quinton de Kock (1) and Reeza Hendricks (0) getting out cheaply.

Aiden Markram tried to steady the innings with a well made half-century but was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 61. Donovan Ferreira (20) and Anrich Nortje (12) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34), Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/11) took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya (1/23) and Shivam Dube (1/21) claimed one wicket apiece.