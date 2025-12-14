/Under-19 Asia Cup: India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in a rain-affected match

India’s Under-19 side delivered a strong all-round performance on Sunday (Dec 14) to defeat Pakistan by 90 runs in a rain-affected match. Due to bad weather conditions, the match was shortened to 49 overs per side at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first, India were bundle out for only 240 runs in 46.1 overs. Opener Aaron George top scored for India with 85 runs from 88 balls, including 12 fours and a huge six. Kanshik Chauhan added a steady 46 off 46 balls, while captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a quick 38 from 25 deliveries.

Abhigyan Kundu scored 22, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had scored a hundred in the previous match, was dismissed for just five.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam (3/67) and Abdul Subhan (3/42) picked up three wickets each. While, Nikab Shafiq took two important wickets for 38 runs in nine overs. Ahmed Hussain (1/34) and Ali Raza (1/43) also claimed one wicket apiece.

Chasing a small total, Pakistan struggled from the start and were all out for 150 in 41.2 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan fought hard with a well-made 70 off 83 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Apart from him, only Farhan Yousuf (23) and Usman Khan (16) reached double figures.

For India, Deepesh Devendran (3/16) and Kanshik Chauhan (3/33) took three wickets each. Kishan Kumar Singh claimed two wickets for 33, while Khilan Patel (1/33) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (1/6) took one each to seal a convincing win for India.

Indian cricketers continue their seniors ‘no handshake’ policy against Pakistan

After the match, the Indian cricketers continued their seniors’ “no-handshake” policy and did not shake hands with the Pakistani players during the usual post-match formalities.