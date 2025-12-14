Inter Miami star and football legend Lionel Messi reached Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium with his teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez on Sunday (Dec 14) for Day 2 of the GOAT India Tour 2025. He had earlier visited Kolkata and Hyderabad on Saturday (Dec 13). As soon as the 38-year-old’s name was announced, the packed stadium burst into cheers. During the event, Messi is set to pose for photos with celebrities and also take part in a penalty-kick session on the field.

Lionel Messi meets Sunil Chhetri and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was also present at the stadium to welcome Messi. Chhetri arrived wearing a special Argentina No. 10 jersey in Messi’s honour and received loud applause from the crowd. The two football greats were seen sharing a hug and a brief interaction on the ground, creating a special moment for fans.

Meanwhile, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the stadium. The two also posed for a photograph together along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Official ceremony

As part of the official ceremony, Messi will be honoured by several dignitaries, including members of the Mumbai Cricket Association. He is also expected to hand over the trophy to the winning All Stars team and address the audience before the programme ends around 7 pm.

One of the main attractions of Messi’s Mumbai visit is the GOAT Football Clinic. Here, he will meet 60 young players, 30 boys and 30 girls, under the Maharashtra government’s Project Mahadeva.

These children are part of a five-year scholarship programme that offers expert coaching, education support, sports equipment, accommodation when needed, fitness tracking, nutrition plans, physiotherapy and mental training. Messi will also present scholarship certificates to six selected children.

What next for Messi on India GOAT Tour