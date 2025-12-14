/Messi India Tour: Organiser Satadru Dutta sent to 14-day police custody

The Messi India Tour has been the most-talked-about event on the internet and beyond, for all good, bad and ugly reasons. While the World Cup winner with Argentina continues his scheduled visit to four different cities, his G.O.A.T. tour promoter and organiser, Satadru Dutta, has been sent to 14-day police custody. Hours after Messi’s planned visit to the city’s famous Salt Lake Stadium turned into a massive chaos, the Kolkata police arrested the event organiser, Dutta, on Saturday (Dec 13).

The police arrested Dutta at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as he prepared to fly off from Kolkata to Hyderabad for Messi’s second city visit of the day. Travelling with Messi and members of his Inter Miami squad, including world-class striker Luis Suarez, also part of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, Dutta, who had already boarded the flight, was asked to disembark, the officials claim.

Upon being told not to let him leave the city, the police put him inside their vehicle, per the witnesses, while the officers decided on further action. During this time, Dutta denied responsibility for the disruption caused at the stadium, even offering assurances that spectators' money would be refunded, the police claimed.



However, the aircraft later departed with seven passengers instead of eight, after the pilot declined to delay the flight any further, air traffic control officials said.



The Salt Lake Stadium event, promoted as ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative’, was cut short quickly after Messi reached the venue, with officials, organisers and spectators gathering around the footballer, obstructing the view of those seated in the stands. It resulted in utter chaos at the stadium, with thousands of those who paid between INR 5000 and 16,000 for tickets being left disappointed following Messi’s early exit, throwing objects inside as tensions rose.

