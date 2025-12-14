/IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya joins Bumrah, Arshdeep in elite list, becomes third Indian to achieve THIS milestone

In the third T20I between India and South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday (Dec 14) achieved a major milestone, becoming only the third Indian, after Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Starting the match on 99 wickets, Pandya reached the landmark by dismissing Tristan Stubbs in the seventh over. With this, Pandya also becomes the first Indian cricketer to complete the double of 1,000 T20I runs and 100 wickets.

Pandya returned to the Indian team after missing two months due to a quadriceps injury picked up during the Asia Cup in September. He marked his comeback in the first T20I at Cuttack with a quick 59 off 28 balls, helping India to win the match by 101 runs.

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Arshdeep Singh - 109 wickets in 71 matchs

Jasprit Bumrah - 101 wickets in 82 matches

Hardik Pandya - 100 wickets in 123 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets in 80 matches

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first. South Africa’s batting began on a poor note, with openers Quinton de Kock (1) and Reeza Hendricks (0) getting out cheaply. Aiden Markram tried to steady the innings with a well made half-century but was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 61. Donovan Ferreira (20) and Anrich Nortje (12) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34), Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/11) took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya (1/23) and Shivam Dube (1/21) claimed one wicket apiece.