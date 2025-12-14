/IPL 2026 auction: How Cameron Green’s manager almost ‘messed up’ his bid | Check out

Cameron Green is perhaps the biggest draw at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, but has narrowly escaped falling prey to a 'mess-up' by his manager. A genuine all-rounder, now cleared to bowl following his lengthy spell at the sidelines due to a back injury that kept him away from IPL 2025, Green is 'mistakenly' listed as a batter and not an all-rounder, an error from his manager’s end. Although that title has nothing to do with his credentials as a proper match-winner in this format, it could ideally hamper his bid at the mega event.

Green, 26, had played for two separate franchises - the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024, but skipped last year’s edition due to a back injury. He returned to competitive cricket in June as a specialist batter and has been cleared to bowl, also used as a proper all-rounder across two contested Tests.

A powerhouse of talent, Green might surpass all bidding expectations at the December 16 event, with some suggesting that he could be the most expensive player ever, breaking Rishabh Pant’s record bid of INR 27 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could bag his services, having the biggest purse available.



Green will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a maximum base price of INR 2 crore (AUD $333,000) and will be one of the first six players up for the auction, having registered as a batter. Green said his manager ‘accidentally selected the wrong box’ while filling out his registration forms.



"I'll be good to bowl," Green said before Australia's training session in Adelaide on Sunday morning. “I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say 'batter'. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.”

Green confirms watching IPL auction



Green, who aims to up his game with both the bat and the ball ahead of the third Test starting Wednesday (Dec 17) in Adelaide, confirms watching the auction live as he is also keen to know with whom he will share the dressing room next season.



"I'm sure I will be [watching], with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch,” he added.

