IND vs PAK live streaming for FREE: How to watch Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan live in your country, India
IND vs PAK live streaming for FREE: India and Pakistan will clash against each other in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023. Here are all the live streaming details
IND vs PAK live streaming for FREE: India will compete against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023. The game is scheduled for September 10 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Both teams will clash for the second time in Asia Cup 2023. The previous match on Sept 2 had no result because of rain.
The men in blue are aiming to claim victory.
Pakistan has been unbeatable in Asia Cup 2023 and they are all geared up to turn the game around.
Both teams fall in Group A.
IND vs PAK: Live-streaming details
Where to live stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four for free
To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four live in India
The broadcasting rights for IND vs PAK Asia cup 2023 Super four is purchased by Star Sports for television.
The match shall be available on following channels:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport
When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four match be played?- Date
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four match will be held on 10 September 2023.
When to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four ?- Time
The match between India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four match be played? Venue
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super four match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4
Date: 10 September 2023
Time: 3;00 pm IST
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar
India vs Pakistan: Full Squads
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)
Pakistan squad:
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|September 9
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|September 10
|India vs Pakistan
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|September 12
|India vs Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|September 14
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|September 15
|India vs Bangladesh
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|September 17
|Final
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Points Table
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|POINTS
|NRR
|PAKISTAN
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.051
|SRI LANKA
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.420
|INDIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BANGLADESH
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.749
With inputs from agencies