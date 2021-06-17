IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Weather predictions, Rose Bowl pitch conditions and probable XI

Team India and New Zealand will clash against each other in World Test Championship final that will be played on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both teams will be looking to lift the Test Championship Mace and take home a cash price of US$ 1.6 million.

ALSO READ: Fearless cricket the priority for Rahane as WTC Final vs New Zealand nears

Pitch conditions:

Head groundsman at Southampton, Simon Lee is aiming to produce a competitive track with early help for pacers and with some assistance for spinners later in the summit clash.

"Pitch preparation for this Test is a little simpler as we are a neutral venue, we are guided by the ICC, but we all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams," Lee told ESPNcricinfo.

"For me personally I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch.

"It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn't help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we'll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it."

Weather Conditions:

The weather conditions might play spoilsport with spells of rain and overcast conditions predicted during the course of the match. Almost all five days have a spell of showers. However, the sixth day (that is kept as a reserve day) is expected to partly sunny.

Predicted XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham (VC), Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nichols, B J Watling, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner