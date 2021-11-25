Ind vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer wins the internet with epic post as Test cricket returns after IPL 2021, T20 WC

After a gruelling T20 season, with IPL 2021's final leg followed by T20 World Cup in the UAE, Test cricket has now returned for the cricket lovers worldwide. While Sri Lanka-West Indies are involved in a Test series in the island nation, Team India have also kicked off their Test season with the first Test versus New Zealand underway in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25).

As soon as the Indian team started their two-match Test series opener versus the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps, former Indian opener-turned-meme specialist Wasim Jaffer won the internet with an epic post.

Jaffer captioned the post, "Watching Test cricket after few months of T20 cricket feels the same as eating maa ke haath ka khana (eating home-cooked food by mother) after few months away from home."

Test cricket has returned after a few months' halt. The IPL 14's final leg, in the UAE, was followed by the seventh edition of the T20 WC, from mid-September to November. Now, the longest format has come back into the fore with plenty of Test matches lined-up in the coming weeks. While India-New Zealand are involved in a Test series in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also engaged in a two-match Test series versus West Indies and Pakistan, respectively, in their own backyards. On the other hand, the Ashes 2021 is set to commence in Australia from December 8.

Talking about the India-NZ first Test, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. At lunch, India are well-placed at 82 for 1 with opener Shubman Gill unbeaten on 52. The hosts will look to post a big score and challenge the Kiwi line-up in Green Park, Kanpur.