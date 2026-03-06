/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: Kapil Dev backs Abhishek Sharma for final, says 'he should believe in himself'

Former India captain Kapil Dev has backed Abhishek Sharma to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 final despite having a lackluster form in the build-up. After beating England in the T20 World Cup semifinal, India are all set to face New Zealand in the summit clash with eyes on Abhishek Sharma’s form. The batter has been poor form throughout the tournament, including a hat-trick of ducks.

Kapil backs Abhishek Sharma

"Just believe in your team and the management should believe in the player. And Abhishek should believe in himself that 'I can perform and I will perform'. Still one game is there - the final," Kapil said on the sidelines of a golf event.

"I didn't think that it would become this difficult. When India score 250-plus, it was a brilliant game. Yes, India won, congratulations to them, but in the end it was cricket's win. I enjoyed it a lot, not as a bowler though," the 1983 World Cup winner said.

Abhishek had a series of ducks at the start of the T20 World Cup before resuming form in the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. India will rely heavily on the services of Abhishek, who has been wanting to return to form. So far in the tournament, he has scored 89 runs in seven innings. He will be looking to return to form on Sunday in what will be a career-defining moment for the Indian opener.

India eye glory in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, India will take on New Zealand in what will be their fourth T20 World Cup final. India have won two titles and missed out once when they lost to Sri Lanka in the 2014 final. India will rely on the services of Sanju Samson, who has been in fine form in the last two innings. He scored an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, followed by another match-winning knock of 89 runs against England.

The T20 World Cup final will start at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, with the toss taking place at 6:30 p.m. IST.