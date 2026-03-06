/T20 World Cup 2026 | McCullum 'would love to' stay on as England coach - will he get his wish?

Brendon McCullum wants to stay England's all-format coach despite all the losses the has accumulated, the latest one being in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India on Thursday (Mar 5). England gave it their all in chase fo 254 though, losing only by seven runs as India became the first team to enter the T20 World Cup final as a defending champion. McCullum, with whom England's Bazball style is associated, was happy to see the fight from Englishmen in what could have been a record chase but his future depends on too many factors including Ashes in 2025-26 which they lost 1-4 in Australia. McCullum is contracted to be England's all-format coach until 2027 during which period 50-over World Cup and home Ashes is scheduled as well.

McCullum to stay as Engladn coach or not?

The former Kiwi skipper, after the defeat vs India, made his desire clear to stay on the job and said: "Look, I love the job. I think it's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that's the nature of it. I feel like we've achieved some really cool things over the last few years, but there's still so much to achieve with the side across all formats.

"And I would love to carry on," he added. "We'll see what unfolds over the next little while. For now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it's a matter of getting home and hopefully watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf, and it's taking a bit of time to reflect."

Who decides McCullum's future as England coach?