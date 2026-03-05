/India survive Bethell brilliance in 7-run thriller to set up T20 World Cup final vs NZ: Check social media reactions

Jacob Bethell almost pulled off the greatest run chase in cricket, but failed as India escaped his batting brilliance to win the second semifinal by seven runs in Mumbai on Thursday (Mar 5). Chasing 254, England came as close as scoring 246, pushing Team India's back against the wall in this record-breaking thriller before surrendering. The defending champions have now reached the final of the 2026 edition, setting up the summit clash date with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Mar 8).

India had several match winners like Sanju Samson, who continued his brilliant run at the top, scoring a match-winning 89, alongside Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma; however, the biggest of them all was Axar Patel, who turned into Jonty Rhodes and picked and assisted two of the best catches of the tournament. His contribution as an outfielder perhaps surpassed everyone else, as he helped India keep England silent for at least the early part of their run chase.



While ace quick Jasprit Bumrah deserves all the praise for what he produced throughout the game, a word of appreciation should also be there for his fellow seamer Arshdeep Singh, who, despite leaking runs, stuck to his plans and broke the most significant partnership between Bethell and Will Jacks.



Earlier, Ishan Kishan’s blitz at the top kept the run-rate ticking before the lower-order crushed England’s pace attack to post the fourth-highest team total in the tournament history – 253/7.



Among the non-performers from India were opener Abhishek Sharma, captain Suryakumar Yadav and the ranked number one T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy, who leaked 64 runs in his four overs – the most ever.



As India sealed the game, which they should have without coming this far, they will host New Zealand for the T20 crown in Ahmedabad. While India are the two-time T20 World Cup winners, New Zealand is yet to lift a T20 World Cup title.



Come Sunday, the two best teams will face off for the ultimate prize.

