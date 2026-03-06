/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: No Kettleborough! ICC names Illingworth, Wharf as on-field umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (Mar 6) named the set of officials for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The contest set to be hosted between hosts India and New Zealand will be one of its kind with ICC naming a top set of officials including Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf. However, much to the delight of many Indian fans, Richard Kettleborough won’t be part of the officials. India has lost host of key finals and matches when Kettleborough has taken charge.

ICC announces set of officials for T20 World Cup final

“English pair Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be in the middle for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Illingworth will take charge of his second consecutive Men’s T20 World Cup Final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in 2024. It continues Illingworth's impressive recent record of appointments, having also stood in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Final,” read an ICC release.

Illingworthis joined by compatriot Wharf, who will oversee his first senior ICC World Cup Final.

Wharf previously stood at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 events before he joined the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year. The pair, who were together in the middle for New Zealand’s semi-final victory over South Africa on Wednesday, are supported by third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, while the match referee is Andy Pycroft.

South African Paleker was elevated to the Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March 2025 and has stood in six matches during the tournament.

ICC Match Officials: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India v New Zealand, Sunday 8 March, Ahmedabad

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft