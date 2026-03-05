/T20 WC Semifinal: Samson's 89 powers India to 253/7 against England in Mumbai

India mauled England in the first innings at the Wankhede, smashing a massive 253/7 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson leading the runs chart once again. Samson hit a brilliant 89 after being dropped earlier, and with handy contributions from everyone, helped India put on a winning-looking total. While Shivam Dube scored 43, Ishan Kishan contributed with a blistering 39 at the top. Pandya, with his late blitz, smoked 27.

England won the toss and sent India out to bat first, with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav wanting to do that only. Last game’s hero Samson took the strike and smoked Jofra Archer for a four and a six in the first over. Under-fire Abhishek Sharma too began with a bang, smashing Will Jacks for two fours in his first before miscuing one to deep mid-wicket on nine. Harry Brook dropped Samson in the next over, and the Indian gloveman made him and England pay massively.



Samson and Kishan kept the run rate soaring, adding 97 runs for the second wicket in just 45 balls, punishing English bowlers at will. Veteran Adil Rashid then broke the stand by removing Kishan on 39 off 18 balls, including two sixes and four fours. However, by then, Samson completed his second T20 World Cup fifty on the trot.



Kishan’s wicket brought the lanky Dube to the crease, with the pair making light work of the Group 2 leaders in Super 8s. While Dube flexed his long strides by smashing Rashid for sixes on the leg side, Samson kept everyone entertained with another masterful knock. But like how it was destined, Samson departed on a brilliant 89 in 42 deliveries, whacking seven maximums and eight fours.



Following Surya’s brief outing in the middle, Rashid dismissed him stumped on 11, bringing Pandya to the crease. Pandya’s wrong call led to Dube’s run-out, but he made up for it with his quick-fire 28. Tilak Varma was perhaps the most impressive of the lot, hitting Archer for three sixes during his seven-ball 21-run stay.

