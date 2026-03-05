/IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup semifinal: Sanju Samson continues batting masterclass with 89 run knock

India’s Sanju Samson continued his fluent touch in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored 89 runs in the semifinal clash against England. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (Mar 5), Samson missed out on a ton but kept India in fine touch for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup. His innings meant he now has scored 89 runs having earlier scored 97 unbeaten against the West Indies in the final Super 8.

Samson continues masterclass

Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Samson scored 89 off 42 with an innings that consisted of 8 fours and 7 sixes. He was striking at more than 200, but it was Harry Brook who had to be blamed. Samson was dropped on 15 at mid-on when he was yet to settle. He later added 74 more runs before being dismissed by Will Jacks.

On Sunday, it was Samson’s evening as he played a knock of 97 runs off 50 deliveries to set the tone. Despite losing Abhishek Sharma (10) in the third over, India Samson continued to hold one end for the Men in Blue as he helped India reach their third consecutive semis and sixth overall. Samson’s innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes and was the architect of India’s win at the Eden Gardens.

What happened in Indian innings?

Samson was the man of the moment for India as he scored 89 off 42 and was given a good helping hand by other batters. Samson’s innings consisted of 8 fours and 7 sixes, which proved vital for India as they scored 253/7 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan’s 39 off 18 also contributed significantly to the Men in Blue. Shivam Dube was another batter who was in fine form before he was run out on 43 off 25. It was the third occasion in the ongoing T20 World Cup when he was run out.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (11), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma also put the ball all over the park to help India reach a monster total. India’s 253/7 is the highest by any team in a T20 World Cup knockout game.

Interestingly, two English bowlers went for more than 50 runs with the ball. Jofra Archer ended with figures of 61/1 in his four overs, while Sam Curran had an off day with figures of 53/0.