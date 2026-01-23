Google Preferred
IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan makes statement with bat, smashes 76 to justify selection

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 22:09 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 23:05 IST
Ishan Kishan smashed his fifty in 20 balls, fastest for an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is, as he made a statement return to the Indian side. He was later dismissed for 76 off 32 and put India in pole position to win the second T20I in the five-match series.

Ishan Kishan was at the peak of his powers on Friday (Jan 23) as he scored a quickfire 76 to justify his selection in the India side. Playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Ishan smashed his fifty in 20 balls, fastest for an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is, as he made a statement return to the Indian side. He was later dismissed for 76 off 32 and put India in pole position to win the second T20I in the five-match series.

Ishan runs riot with bat

Having been dismissed for 8 in the first T20I, Ishan had a point to prove to justify his selection and he did so with the bat. Having come out to bat when India was 6/1, the scoreline became more vulnerable as the hosts lost first Sanju Samson (6) and then Abhishek Sharma(0). Soon, the scoreboard read 6/2 with Ishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav (unbeaten 82) in the middle.

The two led the foundation for India’s resurgence, with Ishan being the aggressor as he completed his fifty in 20 deliveries. His innings of 76 runs consisted of 11 fours and 4 sixes as he, along with Surya, stitched a stand of 122 runs in 48 balls.

More to Follow...

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

